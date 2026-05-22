NTT INDYCAR SERIES
NTT INDYCAR SERIES

2026 Oscar Mayer Wienie 500 Highlights: New York Dog Wins Wienermobile Classic

Updated: May 22, 2026 - 2:36 PM ET

Wieners, up!

The 2026 edition of the Oscar Mayer Wienie 500 was one to remember, and we've got you covered with all the best action from the only race on television that has six wienermobiles dueling it out.

Here are the highlights!

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2:35p ET

A Wienie Classic!

Live Coverage for this has ended
2:41p ET

Wienie Reflection

2:28p ET

MOVE!

2:25p ET

It Got FEISTY

2:16p ET

The Field

2:14p ET

Andy Richter Time

2:09p ET

Where Else Would You Rather Be?

1:48p ET

Wiener Tour

1:32p ET

Pre-Race Scene

Live Coverage for this began on 2:36p ET
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