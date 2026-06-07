INDYCAR Live Updates, Highlights: Will Alex Palou Win Bommarito Automotive Group 500?
After failing to repeat at the Indy 500 two weeks ago, Alex Palou was able to take home the checkered flag at the Detroit Chevrolet Grand Prix last week. Can he make it back-to-back weeks with a victory when he races at Sunday's Bommarito Automotive Group 500?
Palou will start in first for Sunday's race at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois (6 p.m. ET on FOX, the FOX Sports app and FOX One). While Palou will have pole position, he's never won at Gateway. He finished eighth in last year's race amid his dominant season.
Kyle Kirkwood won last year's race at Gateway, beating Pato O'Ward by five seconds. Will he get back-to-back wins in the Bommarito Automotive Group 500? He'll start in third place, while David Malukas will hold the No. 2 spot.
Here are all the updates and highlights from Sunday's race at Gateway.
Starting Lineup And What To Know
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