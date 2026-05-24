NTT INDYCAR SERIES
Indy 500 Results: Felix Rosenqvist Beats David Malukas In Photo Finish
NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Indy 500 Results: Felix Rosenqvist Beats David Malukas In Photo Finish

Updated: May 24, 2026 - 4:57 PM ET

Felix Rosenqvist won the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500!

Sunday's race featured the most lead changes ever, multiple cautions for crashes and weather, different strategies from crews, and a one-lap shootout concluding in the closest finish in Indy 500 history.

In the end, Rosenqvist crossed the finish line ahead of David Malukas in a photo finish. Scott McLaughlin finished in third place.

Here are the highlights, key moments and celebrity sightings from the Indy 500. 

22 posts
Sort By Newest
10:42a ET

Indy 500 Leaderboard

Live Coverage for this has ended
4:50p ET

Post-Race Reactions

4:41p ET

Felix Rosenqvist Overtakes David Malukas At The Finish Line

4:09p ET

Six Laps To Go

3:46p ET

Pato O'Ward Leads With Under 20 To Go

3:08p ET

Josef Newgarden Loses Control

2:47p ET

David Malukas Takes The Lead On The Restart

2:40p ET

Ed Carpenter Goes Into The Wall

2:26p ET

Weather Causes Red Flag

2:16p ET

Alexander Rossi's Race Ends

2:15p ET

Will Power Spins Out

1:54p ET

Scott Dixon Challenging For The Lead

1:47p ET

Conor Daly Loses Mirror

1:39p ET

Alex Palou Leads After 50 Laps

1:36p ET

Pre-Race Traditions

1:11p ET

First Crash At The Indy 500

12:59p ET

Alex Rossi, Alex Palou Trade Lead

12:35p ET

Celebrities At The 2026 Indy 500

10:21a ET

2026 Indy 500 Starting Lineup

10:15a ET

How Many Past Indy 500 Winners Are Racing In The 2026 Indy 500?

10:10a ET

Indy 500 Weather Forecast

9:58a ET

Indy 500 Announcers: Who's On The Call For The 2026 Race?

Live Coverage for this began on 4:57p ET
share
Get more from the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Indy 500 Weather Forecast: Rain Is Possible On Race Day

Indy 500 Weather Forecast: Rain Is Possible On Race Day

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosINDY 500 INDY 500USA vs Paraguay Watch USA vs ParaguayWatch Indy 500 Watch Indy 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes