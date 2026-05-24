10:42a ET
NTT INDYCAR SERIES
NTT INDYCAR SERIES
Indy 500 Results: Felix Rosenqvist Beats David Malukas In Photo Finish
Updated: May 24, 2026 - 4:57 PM ET
Felix Rosenqvist won the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500!
Sunday's race featured the most lead changes ever, multiple cautions for crashes and weather, different strategies from crews, and a one-lap shootout concluding in the closest finish in Indy 500 history.
In the end, Rosenqvist crossed the finish line ahead of David Malukas in a photo finish. Scott McLaughlin finished in third place.
Here are the highlights, key moments and celebrity sightings from the Indy 500.
22 posts
Live Coverage for this has ended
4:50p ET
Post-Race Reactions
4:41p ET
Felix Rosenqvist Overtakes David Malukas At The Finish Line
4:09p ET
Six Laps To Go
3:46p ET
Pato O'Ward Leads With Under 20 To Go
3:08p ET
Josef Newgarden Loses Control
2:47p ET
David Malukas Takes The Lead On The Restart
2:40p ET
Ed Carpenter Goes Into The Wall
2:26p ET
Weather Causes Red Flag
2:16p ET
Alexander Rossi's Race Ends
2:15p ET
Will Power Spins Out
1:54p ET
Scott Dixon Challenging For The Lead
1:47p ET
Conor Daly Loses Mirror
1:39p ET
Alex Palou Leads After 50 Laps
1:36p ET
Pre-Race Traditions
1:11p ET
First Crash At The Indy 500
12:59p ET
Alex Rossi, Alex Palou Trade Lead
12:35p ET
Celebrities At The 2026 Indy 500
10:21a ET
2026 Indy 500 Starting Lineup
10:15a ET
How Many Past Indy 500 Winners Are Racing In The 2026 Indy 500?
10:10a ET
Indy 500 Weather Forecast
9:58a ET
Indy 500 Announcers: Who's On The Call For The 2026 Race?
Live Coverage for this began on 4:57p ET
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2026 Indy 500 Schedule: Remaining Events, Carb Day, Race Day
History Of The 1,100-Mile Double: Drivers Who Attempted Indy 500, Coca-Cola 600
Indy 500 Starting Grid: See The Lineup With Alex Palou On The Pole
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Everything To Know For The 2026 Indianapolis 500
From Sting Ray To Palou: Ranking Entire Indy 500 Field, 33 To 1
In His Words: Alex Palou Explains How He Won 2025 Indy 500
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