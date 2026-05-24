NTT INDYCAR SERIES

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Indy 500 Results: Felix Rosenqvist Beats David Malukas In Photo Finish Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Felix Rosenqvist won the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500!

Sunday's race featured the most lead changes ever, multiple cautions for crashes and weather, different strategies from crews, and a one-lap shootout concluding in the closest finish in Indy 500 history.

In the end, Rosenqvist crossed the finish line ahead of David Malukas in a photo finish. Scott McLaughlin finished in third place.

Here are the highlights, key moments and celebrity sightings from the Indy 500.

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Sort By Oldest 10:42a ET Indy 500 Leaderboard Live Coverage for this has ended 4:50p ET Post-Race Reactions 4:41p ET Felix Rosenqvist Overtakes David Malukas At The Finish Line 4:09p ET Six Laps To Go 3:46p ET Pato O'Ward Leads With Under 20 To Go 3:08p ET Josef Newgarden Loses Control 2:47p ET David Malukas Takes The Lead On The Restart 2:40p ET Ed Carpenter Goes Into The Wall 2:26p ET Weather Causes Red Flag 2:16p ET Alexander Rossi's Race Ends 2:15p ET Will Power Spins Out 1:54p ET Scott Dixon Challenging For The Lead 1:47p ET Conor Daly Loses Mirror 1:39p ET Alex Palou Leads After 50 Laps 1:36p ET Pre-Race Traditions 1:11p ET First Crash At The Indy 500 12:59p ET Alex Rossi, Alex Palou Trade Lead 12:35p ET Celebrities At The 2026 Indy 500 10:21a ET 2026 Indy 500 Starting Lineup 10:15a ET How Many Past Indy 500 Winners Are Racing In The 2026 Indy 500? 10:10a ET Indy 500 Weather Forecast 9:58a ET Indy 500 Announcers: Who's On The Call For The 2026 Race?

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