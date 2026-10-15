Major League Baseball
NLCS Game 4 Live Updates, Score: Brewers Go For The Sweep Over Dodgers
Major League Baseball

NLCS Game 4 Live Updates, Score: Brewers Go For The Sweep Over Dodgers

Updated: Oct 15, 2026 - 5:46 PM ET

Are the Dodgers really going to go down in four games in the NL Championship Series? 

It's win or go home. Now or never. Put up or shut down. The two-time World Series champions are down to their final chance to keep their season going.

The Brewers have looked like an absolute machine and are now one win away from reaching their first World Series since 1982. Can Milwaukee wrap things up at Dodger Stadium and clinch the NL pennant?

Follow along for the moments and highlights of Game 4 of the NLCS between the Brewers and Dodgers.

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5:28p ET

Brewers vs. Dodgers Game 4: Live Score

5:46p ET

Can Dodgers Avoid Some Dubious History?

5:34p ET

Brewers Lineup: Yelich Returns To DH Spot

5:28p ET

Dodgers Lineup: Shohei Ohtani To Hit Leadoff

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MLB trending
MLB Trending Image: MLB Moves Start Time Of Brewers-Dodgers NLCS Game 4
MLB Moves Start Time Of Brewers-Dodgers NLCS Game 4
MLB Trending Image: Mariners Reportedly Targeting 4 Managers With Championship Pedigree
Mariners Reportedly Targeting 4 Managers With Championship Pedigree
MLB Trending Image: Roberts: Shohei Ohtani Will Be In Dodgers Lineup For Game 3 vs. Brewers
Roberts: Shohei Ohtani Will Be In Dodgers Lineup For Game 3 vs. Brewers
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