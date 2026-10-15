Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball NLCS Game 4 Live Updates, Score: Brewers Go For The Sweep Over Dodgers Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Are the Dodgers really going to go down in four games in the NL Championship Series?

It's win or go home. Now or never. Put up or shut down. The two-time World Series champions are down to their final chance to keep their season going.

The Brewers have looked like an absolute machine and are now one win away from reaching their first World Series since 1982. Can Milwaukee wrap things up at Dodger Stadium and clinch the NL pennant?

Follow along for the moments and highlights of Game 4 of the NLCS between the Brewers and Dodgers.

4 posts Sort By Newest Sort By Newest

Sort By Oldest 5:28p ET Brewers vs. Dodgers Game 4: Live Score 5:46p ET Can Dodgers Avoid Some Dubious History? 5:34p ET Brewers Lineup: Yelich Returns To DH Spot 5:28p ET Dodgers Lineup: Shohei Ohtani To Hit Leadoff

share