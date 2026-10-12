2:40p ET
Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball
Dodgers vs. Brewers Score, Live Updates: Yamamoto On Mound To Even Series
Updated: Oct 12, 2026 - 2:56 PM ET
The Brewers kept the Dodgers in check for Game 1 of the NLCS, and now the two-time defending World Series champions must bounce back in Milwaukee in Monday's Game 2 before the series shifts to Los Angeles.
The Dodgers will go with 2025 World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound while the Brewers will lean on Logan Henderson. The Dodgers are still waiting for superstar Shohei Ohtani to have a breakout moment this postseason. The four-time league MVP has not had an RBI so far in the playoffs.
Follow along for Game 2 of the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers.
6 posts
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Game 2 Starting Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Logan Henderson
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