Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball Dodgers vs. Brewers Score, Live Updates: Yamamoto On Mound To Even Series Updated: share facebook x reddit link

The Brewers kept the Dodgers in check for Game 1 of the NLCS, and now the two-time defending World Series champions must bounce back in Milwaukee in Monday's Game 2 before the series shifts to Los Angeles.

The Dodgers will go with 2025 World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound while the Brewers will lean on Logan Henderson. The Dodgers are still waiting for superstar Shohei Ohtani to have a breakout moment this postseason. The four-time league MVP has not had an RBI so far in the playoffs.

Follow along for Game 2 of the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers.

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Sort By Oldest 2:40p ET Dodgers-Brewers Start Time, Score 2:56p ET How Brice Turang's Late-Night Sessions Are Helping the Brewers 2:50p ET Jeter, A-Rod On Shohei Ohtani: It's Time To Show Up 2:37p ET Brewers Lineup: Vaughn Takes DH Duties Over Yelich 2:33p ET Dodgers Lineup: Hernández, Smith Flip For Game 2 2:30p ET Game 2 Starting Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Logan Henderson

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