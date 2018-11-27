Woods signs deal for exclusive content on global GOLFTV

NEW YORK (AP) — Tiger Woods has signed a deal with Discovery, Inc., that will offer behind-the-scenes access on GOLFTV, the PGA Tour’s new global streaming partner.

Terms of the deal were not announced.

GOLFTV is the brand name for Discovery’s on-demand video streaming service that starts next year. It plans to collaborate with Woods on wide range of programming designed to give viewers a closer look into Woods’ practice routines, life on the tour and some instruction.

“I want to talk to golf fans and golfers everywhere, directly, and straight from me,” Woods said. “That’s important to me, talking about what we care about. What’s happening on the course, how to play better, how can I shoot lower scores tomorrow, how can I beat my friends?”

The content will be owned exclusively by GOLFTV globally, including in the United States, where Discovery can still develop a distribution strategy.

GOLFTV will be available in January except in the United States, South Korea and China, offering content such as featured holes and feature groups. Full PGA Tour coverage will be available around the world at different times through 2024.

Discovery, which has networks including Discovery and Animal Planet, agreed to a $2 billion deal with the PGA Tour in June to deliver golf content directly to consumers in 220 markets outside the United States over the next 12 years.