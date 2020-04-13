On This Day: Tiger Woods makes history with his first major victory

With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, on a daily basis, we will revisit some of the most unforgettable games and sports moments in history. Welcome to On This Day.

A case could be made that of Tiger Woods‘ 15 major tournament wins, only his latest major victory could rival his first.

In 1997, Tiger embraced his dad after his first Masters win. Article continues below ... In 2019, Tiger embraced his son after his fifth Masters win. All the feels ❤️ #MastersRewind pic.twitter.com/tPYDQcyaYq — ESPN (@espn) April 10, 2020

Tomorrow will represent the 1-year anniversary of Woods’ emotional 2019 Masters win, his first major victory since the 2008 U.S. Open.

But today?

Today is the anniversary of the day it all started.

With the world watching, Tiger Woods entered the final round of the 1997 Masters poised to make history. #MastersRewind pic.twitter.com/gXZyqDD2TK — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2020

The final round of the 1997 Masters Tournament was a thing to behold, but not because of Tiger Woods fending off the competition – because of Tiger lapping the competition.

Woods shot a 70 in the first round of 1997 Masters to finish at 2-under par, good enough for fourth heading into the second round.

From that point forward, Woods was electric, announcing his arrival to the golf world in style.

In the second round, Woods shot a 66 to take the lead at -8, three strokes ahead of 2nd place Colin Montgomerie.

And in the third round, Woods shot a blistering 65 (-15) to take a 9-stroke lead heading into Sunday.

Tiger Woods started the 1997 final round with a commanding nine-stroke lead over the field.#MastersRewind pic.twitter.com/oPJ4INrPiw — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2020

At that point, Montgomerie – now tied for ninth – offered these words to the media.

ESPN showing the 1997 Masters tonight. In one of my favorite clips, here’s Monty after playing with Tiger on Saturday. Tiger was 9 shots better than Monty in the round and 9 clear of second place going to Sunday pic.twitter.com/OLg8QtSEi3 — Brendan Porath (@BrendanPorath) April 9, 2020

It was an easy call to make, but regardless, Montgomerie was right and then some.

Woods shot a 69 in the final round, finishing at 270 (-18), a new tournament record. Jordan Spieth tied the record in 2015.

In addition, Woods’ 12-stroke victory is still a tournament record.

"Winning a major early [in my career] … it's really not that big of a surprise." In 1997, @TigerWoods became the youngest player ever to win the Masters at age 21.#MastersRewind pic.twitter.com/E3bLA8djOJ — ESPN (@espn) April 9, 2020

Tiger Woods might have been the only one not surprised at how easily he captured his first major. On that day, he became the youngest man to ever win a major tournament and also became the first non-white player to win the Masters.

In other words, his victory was historic in more ways than one – several more ways.