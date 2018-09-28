The Latest: Europe jumps out to quick lead at Ryder Cup

<p> Europe's Justin Rose, left, and Jon Rahm react after teeing off during their fourball match against Brooks Koepka of the US and Tony Finau on the opening day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) </p>

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — The Latest on the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

A spectator was hospitalized after being hit on the head by a golf ball following an errant drive by Brooks Koepka on the opening day at the Ryder Cup.

The incident took place at the sixth hole at Le Golf National, during the morning fourballs. The spectator was assessed by the medical team at the course and taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The European Tour says she wasn’t seriously injured.