The Latest: Same ol’ Molinari at the Ryder Cup

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — The Latest on the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Are Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson due for a reunion at the Ryder Cup?

Mickelson isn’t saying.

He dropped a tease Tuesday in his press conference by saying only that he and Woods would welcome another partnership. The last one didn’t go very well at Oakland Hills in 2004 when they lost both matches on the opening day in what turned out to be a European rout.

Mickelson says he doesn’t like to talk about why the partnership failed in 2004 because he wanted to avoid taking a shot at someone. That’s essentially what he did to 2004 captain Hal Sutton two years ago in his press conference at Hazeltine.

He says the sooner uncertainties are out of the way, the more time players have to prepare.

Mickelson says he knows what U.S. captain Jim Furyk is thinking when it comes to pairings, but that’s as far as he went.