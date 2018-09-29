The Latest: Fourballs matches underway on Day 2 at Ryder Cup

<p> Europe's Tommy Fleetwood plays from the fairway to the 1st green during a fourball match on the second day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) </p>

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — The Latest on the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

The pairings are out for the final day of the Ryder Cup, and the Sunday singles kick off with a match between Europe’s Rory McIlroy and America’s Justin Thomas.

All 12 players will be on the course for the finale at Le Golf National.

Europe holds a commanding 10-6 lead and needs only 4 1/2 points from the dozen matches to take back the trophy the Americans won at Hazeltine two years ago. As reigning champion, the U.S must get eight more points to keep the Cup.

The rest of the singles lineup:

Paul Casey vs. Brooks Koepka

Justin Rose vs. Webb Simpson

Jon Rahm vs. Tiger Woods

Tommy Fleetwood vs. Tony Finau

Ian Poulter vs Dustin Johnson

Thorbjorn Olesen vs. Jordan Spieth

Sergio Garcia vs. Rickie Fowler

Francesco Molinari vs. Phil Mickelson

Tyrrell Hatton vs. Patrick Reed

Henrik Stenson vs. Bubba Watson

— Alex Noren vs. Bryson DeChambeau