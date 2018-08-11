The Latest: Li withdraws from PGA Championship

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on the PGA Championship, golf’s final major of the year (all times local):

6:43 p.m.

Brooks Koepka will take a two-shot lead over Adam Scott into the final round of the PGA Championship after shooting a 4-under 66 that left him at 12 under for the tournament.

Koepka is trying to become the first player since Tiger Woods to capture the U.S. Open and PGA in the same year. Woods did it in 2000 to join Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen as only the fourth player to accomplish that double.

Scott had the day’s best round with a 65.

Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland are at 9 under, and Tiger Woods is another shot back, in a six-way tie for sixth.