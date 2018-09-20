Garcia finds form in Portugal with Ryder Cup looming

VILAMOURA, Portugal (AP) — Sergio Garcia dedicated his round Thursday in the Portugal Masters to the Spanish women’s college golfer killed in Iowa.

Celia Barquin Arozamena, the Big 12 champion this year for Iowa State, was found stabbed to death Monday.

“It was nice to shoot a nice score and dedicate it to Celia,” Garcia said.

Garcia shot a 5-under 66 on Thursday, leaving the Spanish star three strokes behind leader Lucas Herbert of France at Pedro Victoria Golf Course. England’s Matt Wallace and Eddie Pepperell and Ireland’s Shane Lowry shot 64.

Garcia is preparing for the Ryder Cup next week against the United States.

“The goal was to come here and do as well as I can, to get the competition juices going,” he said.

The 22-year-old Arozamena’s body was found at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames, Iowa. Police charged a 22-year-old homeless man who had been staying in an encampment near the golf course with first-degree murder in her stabbing death.