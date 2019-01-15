Sanderson Farms moves golf tourney dates, increases purse

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Sanderson Farms Championship is moving its tournament dates for next season and increasing its purse money in hopes of attracting a better field.

The PGA Tour announced Tuesday that the tournament will have its own weekend on the schedule in mid-September and increase its purse to $6.6 million, which is up from last year’s $4.4 million. It will be the second week of the 2019-20 season, one week after The Greenbrier Classic.

The winner will also receive a full allotment of 500 FedExCup points and earn a spot in the field for the Masters.

The Sanderson Farms Championship had previously been played in late October and was on the same weekend as the World Golf Championships, which attracted many of the world’s top players. The tournament has been played at the Country Club of Jackson since 2014.