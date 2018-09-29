Ryder Cup at a glance

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — A look at Saturday’s matches in the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National (all times EDT):

SCORE: Europe 10, United States 6.

FOURBALLS: Europe won the session, 3-1.

FOURSOMES: Both teams each won two matches.

AT STAKE: 12 singles matches Sunday. Europe needs to win 8½ points to win back the Ryder Cup.

MATCH OF THE DAY: Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood did not make a bogey in foursomes in a 5-and-4 victory over Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau.

BIGGEST SHOT: With a fourballs match all square, Molinari’s shot on the par-3 11th rolled by the cup and set up a birdie to regain the lead for good.

BIGGEST PUTT: Henrik Stenson made an 8-foot par putt on the 16th hole for his side to stay 1 up.

MOLIWOOD: Molinari and Fleetwood are the first European tandem to win all four team matches since this format began in 1979.

ON THE BENCH: Phil Mickelson and Thorbjorn Olesen did not play Saturday. For Mickelson, it was the second straight time in Europe he sat out an entire day.

BLANKED: Tiger Woods is 0-3 in team matches for his second straight Ryder Cup. He now has gone seven straight matches without winning.

KEY STATISTIC: Europe’s four captain’s picks have combined to contribute six points. Tony Finau is the only U.S. pick to win a match.

WORTH NOTING: The Americans in 1999 and Europeans in 2012 rallied from a 10-6 deficit to win the Ryder Cup.

WORTH QUOTING: “History will show me and everybody on this team that it’s not over.” — European captain Thomas Bjorn.

TELEVISION: Sunday, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (NBC).