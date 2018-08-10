Players wear yellow to honor fallen friend, Jarrod Lyle

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Of course, Rickie Fowler would’ve given the world to have worn the blue shirt he’d laid out for Thursday’s opening round of the PGA Championship.

Instead, he put on bright yellow — a shirt that matched the color hat his buddy Jarrod Lyle liked to wear when he played.

The Aussie golfer died Wednesday night after a long bout with leukemia. Tributes to him were everywhere at Bellerive Country Club, mainly in the form of yellow ribbons that many players pinned to their hats.

Fellow Aussie Jason Day lived across the street from Lyle in Orlando during their early playing days.

“It’s hard because you sit there and you know him and he’s a buddy of yours, and he’s not there anymore,” said Day, who choked up discussing the former PGA Tour player, who died at age 36.

Fowler wore a yellow pin on his hat last week, after Lyle announced he was ending treatment.

He wanted to do something more this time.

“You think about it as far as, Jarrod wouldn’t want us out here feeling sorry for him or feeling bad or anything,” Fowler said. “(He’d) probably come out here and kick us in the butt and tell us to man up and go have some fun.”