Pieters, Detry give Belgium its first World Cup title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry gave Belgium its first World Cup of Golf title Sunday, holding on for a three-stroke victory at Metropolitan Golf Club.

Pieters and Detry closed with a 4-under 68 in foursomes to finish at 23-under 265. They opened with a 63 in fourballs, shot 71 in driving rain and wind Friday in foursomes and had a 63 on Saturday in fourballs to take a five-stroke lead into the final round. The Belgians each earned $1.12 million

Australia’s Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer, the Australian Open winner last week, and Roberto Diaz tied for second. Leishman and Smith shot 65, and Ancer and Roberto Diaz closed with a 66.

Americans Matt Kuchar and Kyle Stanley tied for 16th at 9 under after a 68.