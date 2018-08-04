PGA CHAMPIONSHIP ’18: A look at top contenders

A capsule look at 10 top contenders for the PGA Championship, to be held Aug. 9-12 at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis (list in predicted order of finish):

DUSTIN JOHNSON

Age: 34.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 1.

Worldwide victories: 19.

2018 victories: Sentry Tournament of Championship, FedEx St. Jude Classic, RBC Canadian Open.

Majors: US Open (2016).

2018 majors: Masters-T10, US Open-3, British Open-MC.

PGA Championship appearances: 8.

Best result: Tie for 5th in 2010 at Whistling Straits after two-shot penalty for grounding his club in a bunker on the 18th hole.

Backspin: Hard to believe he still only has one major, and maybe that’s due to change. Already has won three times this year and two other times had at least a share of the 54-hole lead. Bellerive is a tree-lined power course that should suit him well provided he doesn’t try to force it, especially on the greens.