PGA CHAMPIONSHIP ’18: A look at top contenders

<p> Dustin Johnson watches his approach on the 13th hole during the second round of the Bridgestone Invitational golf tournament at Firestone Country Club, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Akron, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer) </p>

A capsule look at 10 top contenders for the PGA Championship, to be held Aug. 9-12 at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis (list in predicted order of finish):

DUSTIN JOHNSON

Age: 34.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 1.

Worldwide victories: 19.

2018 victories: Sentry Tournament of Championship, FedEx St. Jude Classic, RBC Canadian Open.

Majors: US Open (2016).

2018 majors: Masters-T10, US Open-3, British Open-MC.

PGA Championship appearances: 8.

Best result: Tie for 5th in 2010 at Whistling Straits after two-shot penalty for grounding his club in a bunker on the 18th hole.

Backspin: Hard to believe he still only has one major, and maybe that’s due to change. Already has won three times this year and two other times had at least a share of the 54-hole lead. Bellerive is a tree-lined power course that should suit him well provided he doesn’t try to force it, especially on the greens.