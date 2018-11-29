Perez continues dream start on European Tour

BEAU CHAMP, Mauritius (AP) — Victor Perez continued his fabulous start to life on the European Tour by sharing the first-round lead with an 8-under 64 at the Mauritius Open on Thursday.

Perez and Chikkarangappa S. are the co-leaders on the second weekend of the tour’s 2019 season.

Perez finished in a tie for third at the season-opening Hong Kong Open last weekend after graduating from the Challenge Tour.

The Frenchman began at the Four Seasons Golf Course in Mauritius with nine birdies and a single bogey.

“It’s been a really good streak, a little hard to believe in golf when we know how the highs and the lows can be,” Perez said. “I’m trying to ride this wave out as long as possible.

“I don’t really know what was going right. I was kind of in the zone.”

Perez and Chikkarangappa have a one-shot advantage over a trio of golfers: Masahiro Kawamura, Kurt Kitayama and Jaco van Zyl, who was the early clubhouse leader.

Ernie Els, who designed the Four Seasons course, opened with a 3-under 69 as did defending champion Dylan Frittelli. They are in a tie for 22nd.