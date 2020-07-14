Muirfield Village, Take 2, as PGA Tour stays in Ohio

PGA TOUR

MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT

Site: Dublin, Ohio.

Course: Muirfield Village GC. Yardage: 7,456. Par: 72.

Purse: $9.3 million. Winner’s share: $1.67 million.

Television: Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. (Golf Channel-PGA Tour Live), 2:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 2:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 12:30-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30-7 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Patrick Cantlay.

FedEx Cup leader: Justin Thomas.

Last week: Collin Morikawa won the Workday Charity Open.

Notes: Tiger Woods is playing for the first time since the Genesis Invitational at Riviera on Feb. 16, when he finished in last place. … Woods is a five-time winner at the Memorial. He needs one victory to set the PGA Tour career record that he shares with Sam Snead at 82. … This is the second straight week for a PGA Tour event at Muirfield Village. Last week’s Workday Charity Open was a one-time event that replaced the canceled John Deere Classic. … The 133-man field features 89 players at Muirfield Village last week. … Brooks Koepka was planning on skipping the Memorial until he missed the cut last week. He now plans at least five in a row through the PGA Championship at Harding Park. … The world ranking is so close at the top that Webb Simpson will have a mathematical chance at reaching No. 1 for the first time in his career. … Muirfield Village will close after the Memorial for major renovations, mainly redoing all of the greens. … Harris English returns to competition after testing positive for the coronavirus. … Bryson DeChambeau is coming off a three-shot victory in Detroit. He did not play last week. … The winner gets a three-year exemption.

Next week: 3M Open.

Online: www.pgatour.com