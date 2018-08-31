Jimenez, Triplett share PGA Tour Champions lead in Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Miguel Angel Jimenez and Kirk Triplett shot 6-under 64 on Friday to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champion’s Shaw Charity Classic.

Second last year behind Scott McCarron, Jimenez birdied five of the first six holes and eagled the par-5 11th at Canyon Meadows. The 54-year-old Spaniard has six victories on the 50-and-over tour, winning major titles this year in the Regions Tradition and Senior British Open.

Triplett dropped into the tie with a bogey on the par-4 17th. The 56-year-old player has six senior titles, teaming with Paul Broadhurst to win the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf in April.

Canadian Rod Spittle, competing in his final tour event at age 63, matched Esteban Toledo and Joe Durant at 66. After bogeying the 17th, Spittle made a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th.

McCarron and Scott Parel, the Boeing Classic winner last week in Washington, were at 67 with Jerry Kelly, Mike Goodes, Joey Sindelar, Brian Mogg and Gibby Gilbert III. Davis Love III opened with a 68, Bernhard Langer had a 69, Vijay Singh a 71, and Colin Montgomerie a 71.