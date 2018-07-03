Goosen qualifies for British Open

Two-time U.S. Open champion Retief Goosen was among 12 players who made it into the British Open on Tuesday through local final qualifying.

Goosen had rounds of 71-72 at Princes to make it by one shot.

Local final qualifying offered three spots at each of four links across Britain. Tom Lewis, who held the 18-hole lead at nearby Royal St. George’s in the 2011 Open when he was a 20-year-old amateur, led the three qualifiers from Princes.

Ashton Turner of England led the qualifiers at Notts; James Robinson of England led the qualifiers at St. Annes Old Links; and amateur Sam Locke of Scotland led the qualifiers at The Renaissance Club.

The British Open returns to Carnoustie on July 19-22.