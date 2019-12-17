Golf Glance

EUROPEAN TOUR AND PGA TOUR OF AUSTRALASIA

AUSTRALIAN PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Gold Coast, Australia.

Course: RACV Royal Pines Resort. Yardage: 7,364. Par: 72.

Purse: A$1.5 million. Winner’s share: A$250,000.

Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Golf Channel); Friday-Saturday, 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Cameron Smith.

Race to Dubai leader: Pablo Larrazabal.

Last tournament: Rasmus Hojgaard won the Mauritius Open.

Notes: Smith will try to become the first player in more 100 years to win the Australian PGA three straight times. Scotland-born Dan Soutar won it in 1905, 1906 and 1907. … Stewart Cink, Cameron Champ and Smylie Kaufman are in the field … Smith and Adam Scott are the only two players from the Presidents Cup playing the Australian PGA. Marc Leishman, the other Aussie on the International team, is not playing. Leishman and his family are staying in Australia for Christmas. … Ryan Fox, Zach Murray and Brad Kennedy are playing. They are the top three in the Australia money list. The leading two players earn a spot in the WGC-Mexico Championship next year. Murray was among those in the gallery at Royal Melbourne for the Presidents Cup.

Next tournament: South African Open on Jan. 9-12.

Online: www.europeantour.com and www.pga.org.au

PGA TOUR

Last week: Rory Sabbatini and Kevin Tway won the unofficial QBE Shootout.

Next tournament: Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua on Jan. 2-5.

FedEx Cup leader: Brendon Todd.

Online: www.pgatour.com

OTHER TOURS

Asian Tour: Thailand Masters, Phoenix Gold Golf and CC, Pattaya, Thailand. Defending champion: Jazz Janewattananond won at the course last year in the Queen’s Cup. Online: www.asiantour.com