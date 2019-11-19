Golf Glance

LPGA TOUR

CME GROUP TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Naples, Fla.

Course: Tiburon GC. Yardage: 6,556. Par: 72.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel-Tape Delay); Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (NBC Sports).

Purse: $5 million. Winner’s share: $1.5 million.

Defending champion: Lexi Thompson.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.

Last tournament: Ai Suzuki won the Toto Japan Classic.

Notes: The format changed this year so that any of the 60 players who qualified for season finale only has to win the tournament to claim the Race to CME Globe and its $1.5 million official money, the richest payoff in women’s golf. … The top 10 players on the money list have a mathematical chance to win the season money title by winning the tournament. … Stacy Lewis, who pulled out of the Solheim Cup with a stress fracture in her rib, thought she was done for the year. But she held down the 60th and final spot in the field and decided to play. … Jin Young Ko leads the tour with four victories. She already has clinched LPGA player of the year and has virtually locked up the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average. … Brooke Henderson has multiple victories for the fourth straight season. She turned 22 in September. … Jennifer Kupcho, who won the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur, deferred her LPGA membership until June and still made it to the CME Group Tour Championship. … The 60 players come from 17 countries.

Next week: End of season.

Online: www.lpga.com