Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

SAFEWAY OPEN

Site: Napa, Calif.

Course: Silverado Resort. Yardage: 7,166. Par: 72.

Purse: $6.2 million. Winner’s share: $1,116,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Brendan Steele.

FedEx Cup champion: Justin Rose.

Last tournament: Tiger Woods won the Tour Championship.

Notes: This is the first tournament of the new PGA Tour season. … Phil Mickelson is the only Ryder Cup player at the Safeway Open. His management company runs the tournament. … The tournament finished last year shortly before wildfires closed in on Silverado. … Mickelson and Patrick Cantlay are the only players in the field who were at the Tour Championship two weeks ago. … Fred Couples is making a rare PGA Tour start. … Mark Mulder is playing on a sponsor’s exemption. The retired Oakland A’s pitcher won three consecutive American Century Classic titles, a tournament for athletes and celebrities. … Steele is going for this third straight victory at Silverado. … The winner receives an exemption to the Masters and to the Sentry Tournament of Champions is Kapalua at the start of next year. … The PGA Tour leaves for three straight weeks in Asia after this week, returning Nov. 1 in Las Vegas.

Next week: CIMB Classic in Malaysia.

Online: www.pgatour.com