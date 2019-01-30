Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

WASTE MANAGEMENT PHOENIX OPEN

Site: Scottsdale, Ariz.

Course: TPC Scottsdale. Yardage: 7,261. Par: 71.

Purse: $7.1 million. Winner’s share: $1,278,000

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC Sports).

Defending champion: Gary Woodland.

FedEx Cup leader: Xander Schauffele.

Last week: Justin Rose won the Farmers Insurance Open.

Notes: NBC Sports is televising weekend play because CBS has the Super Bowl. Johnny Miller will be in the booth for the last time Saturday before he retires, with Paul Azinger taking over for the final round Sunday. … Even with so many top players in Saudi Arabia, the field still includes three of the top 10 — Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele. … Phil Mickelson, who skipped his hometown event at Torrey Pines last week, makes his 30th start in the Phoenix Open, breaking the record he shared with Gene Littler, Jim Ferrier and Jerry Barber. … The Phoenix Open has gone to a playoff of the last three years. … Mickelson twice has shot 60 on the TPC Scottsdale. Both times he went on to win. … Hideki Matsuyama won two straight times before withdrawing after one round last year because of a wrist injury. … Kenny Perry is playing on the 10-year anniversary of his Phoenix Open victory.

Next week: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Online: www.pgatour.com