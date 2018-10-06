Dunhill leader Hatton poised to match Woods’ Euro Tour feat

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Tyrrell Hatton of England is on course to become the first golfer since Tiger Woods 11 years ago to win the same European Tour event three years running.

Hatton shot a 6-under 66 in the third round at St. Andrews, one of three courses being used at the Dunhill Links Championship, to open a one-stroke lead with a 14-under total of 202 on Saturday.

Marcus Fraser of Australia was his nearest challenger after a 67 at Kingsbarns.

Former Dunhill Links winner Stephen Gallacher (66) and Hatton’s European Ryder Cup teammate, Tommy Fleetwood (67), were in joint third place, two shots further back, on 11 under.

Fourteen-times major champion Woods was the last player to win the same European Tour event three successive times when, in 2007, he completed a hat trick of titles at the WGC-Championship and the WGC-Invitational.

Nick Faldo is the only Englishman to have previously achieved the feat after winning the Irish Open from 1991-93.

“To join that club would be so special,” Hatton said. “It was pretty cold this morning and I was struggling to warm up. We’re in a good position going into the final day and that’s all we can ask for.”