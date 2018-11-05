DeChambeau wins in Las Vegas for 4th win in 12 starts

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau holed an eagle putt from just inside 60 feet on the 16th hole that carried him to a 5-under 66 and a one-shot victory over Patrick Cantlay in the Shriners Hospital for Children Open on Sunday.

DeChambeau won for the fourth time in his last 12 starts on the PGA Tour and moved to No. 5 in the world ranking.

He had to survive a wild back nine at the TPC Summerlin in which four players had a share of the lead at some point. Cantlay, trying to become the first player to win back-to-back in Las Vegas in nearly 20 years, made a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole to take a one-shot lead. But from a bunker right of the green on the par-3 17th, Cantlay was fooled by the amount of sand under his ball and flubbed the shot.

One hole behind him, DeChambeau rolled in his long eagle putt from just off the green and celebrated with a big uppercut. Cantlay missed his long par putt, giving DeChambeau control of the tournament.

Cantlay birdied the 18th for a 65, but it wasn’t enough when DeChambeau played the final two holes conservatively for pars to finish at 21-under 263.

DeChambeau won for the third straight season, and fifth time overall on the PGA Tour.

The 25-year-old American began his big run with a playoff victory at the Memorial, and then won consecutive FedEx Cup playoff events in New Jersey and Boston. He said he was playing Las Vegas to shake off a little rust, and it turned into another victory.

“I was able to play some great golf,” DeChambeau said. “I’m happy to get it done.”

EUROPEAN TOUR

ANTALYA, Turkey (AP) — Justin Rose is No. 1 in the world again, and this time he goes home with a trophy.

Rose rallied from a three-shot deficit with a 3-under 68, and then defeated Li Haotong of China on the first playoff hole with a par to win the Turkish Airlines Open for the second straight year.

The first time Rose reached No. 1 in the world was two months ago, a bittersweet moment because he lost the BMW Championship outside Philadelphia in a playoff against Keegan Bradley.

“This time I’ve got some silverware,” Rose said. “Last time it was muted because I was still so mad at not winning the tournament at the BMW. But this time I’ve got the double kind of winning feeling, so it might be a bit more fun to celebrate it at this time.”

The 38-year-old from England needed help from Li, who closed with a 71 and lost the playoff with a three-putt bogey from just inside 10 feet.

“It’s a tough day for me,” Li said. “I think I played well the whole week, but didn’t hole a few putts on the last and that was it.”

Rose does not plan to play the next Rolex Series event in South Africa and was not planning to play in DP Tour World Championship that wraps up the Race to Dubai.

LPGA TOUR

SHIGA, Japan (AP) — Local favorite Nasa Hataoka shot a 5-under 67 to win the Japan Classic for her second LPGA title of the season.

Hataoka offset a pair of bogeys with seven birdies at the Seta Golf Club to finish at 14-under 202, two strokes ahead of compatriots Momoka Ueda, Saki Nagamine and Spain’s Carlota Ciganda, who all shot 68.

The 19-year-old Hataoka also won the Arkansas Championship in June.

South Korean players Jin Young Ko (66) and Ji-Hee Lee (68) tied for fifth at 11 under.

Overnight leader Minjee Lee struggled with her game and had back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 7 and 8 as part of a 78 that left her tied for 15th.

The LPGA stop in Japan is the fourth of five consecutive tournaments across Asia.

OTHER TOURS

Shaun Norris closed with a 3-under 69 for a one-shot victory over Daisuke Kataoka in the Heiwa PGM Championship on the Japan Golf Tour. The South African has won at least once worldwide each of the last four years. … Adri Arnaus of Spain made a 4-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 3-under 69 to cap a wire-to-wire victory in the Ras Al Khaimah Challenge Tour Grand Final on the European Challenge Tour. … Jordan Zunic closed with a 2-over 73 and held on for a one-shot victory over Rhein Gibson in the Isuzu Queensland Open on the PGA Tour of Australasia. … Steve Surry of England closed with an even-par 72 for a four-shot victory over Derick Peterson of South Africa in the Vodacom Origins of Golf Final. … Hyo-won Park shot a 69 and beat Hyung Jun Lee with a birdie on the first playoff in the Jeju Open on the Korean PGA Tour.