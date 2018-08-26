DeChambeau wins FedEx Cup opener; Henderson takes home title

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau completed the first stage of his mission by winning The Northern Trust. The next one is up to Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk.

Staked to a four-shot lead, DeChambeau never let anyone closer than two shots Sunday, ended the threat with consecutive birdies and closed with a 2-under 69 for a four-shot victory over Tony Finau in the FedEx Cup opener at Ridgewood Country Club.

DeChambeau won for the second time this year, both times against some of the strongest fields. He moved to the top of the FedEx Cup standings and was all but assured of being one of the top five seeds at the Tour Championship who have a clear shot at the $10 million bonus.

Also on his mind is playing for no money at all at the Ryder Cup.

DeChambeau narrowly missed earning one of the eight automatic spots for the U.S. team when he missed the cut at the PGA Championship. Furyk makes three of his four captain’s picks a week from Tuesday, and it will be tough to ignore a 24-year-old Californian with victories at the Memorial and a FedEx Cup playoff event. He moves to No. 12 in the world.

DeChambeau finished at 18-under 266.

Finau closed with a 68. He cracked the top 20 in the world for the first time in his career.

Billy Horschel (68) and Cameron Smith (69) tied for third.

Ryan Palmer also felt like a winner. He came into the FedEx Cup playoffs at No. 100 — the top 100 advance to the second stage next week at the TPC Boston — and Palmer delivered a 65 on Sunday highlighted by a wedge he holed for eagle on the par-5 third hole.

He tied for fifth, along with Aaron Wise (67) and Adam Scott (69), and moved all the way to No. 50, all but assuring a spot in the third playoff event outside Philadelphia.

Tiger Woods, coming off a runner-up finish at the PGA Championship, never got anything going. He closed with a 70 and tied for 40th, 14 shots out of the lead.