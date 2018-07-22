British Open at a glance
CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) A brief look at the final round Sunday at the British Open:
CHAMPION GOLFER OF THE YEAR: Francesco Molinari closed with a 2-under 69 for a two-shot victory.
SILVER MEDALS: Xander Schauffele (74), Kevin Kisner (74), Rory McIlroy (70) and Justin Rose (69) tied for second.
TIGER TALES: Tiger Woods had the lead on Sunday in a major for the first time since 2009, and he held it for four holes until making a double bogey on No. 11. He closed with a 71 and tied for sixth.
HISTORY: Molinari becomes the first Italian to win a major.
END OF A STREAK: Americans had won the last five major championships until Molinari’s victory at the British Open.
ROUND OF THE DAY: Eddie Pepperell, conceding he was a little hung over when he arrived, shot 67 and tied for sixth. That makes him exempt for the Open next year.
SHOT OF THE DAY: Molinari hit lob wedge from 112 yards to 5 feet for a birdie on the 18th hole.
CONSOLATION PRIZE: Woods moved to No. 50 in the world for the first time in more than three years. It qualifies him for the Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone, in two weeks, a course on which he has won eight times.
KEY STATISTIC: Molinari played the final 37 holes without a bogey.
NOTEWORTHY: Molinari was the only player from the last four groups to break par.
QUOTEWORTHY: ”If someone was expecting a charge, they probably weren’t expecting it from me.” – Molinari, who played with Woods.
NEXT YEAR: Royal Portrush, the first time the British Open is held in Northern Ireland since 1951.
