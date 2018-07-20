British Open at a glance

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) A brief look at Friday’s second round of the British Open at Carnoustie Golf Links (all times EDT):

LEADING: Kevin Kisner (70) and Zach Johnson (67) were at 6-under 136.

TRAILING: Tommy Fleetwood (65), Pat Perez (68) and Xander Schauffele (66) were one shot behind.

CONTENDING: Rory McIlroy (69) was two shots behind. Defending champion Jordan Spieth (67) was three back.

LEAVING: Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm, three of the top five players in the world.

TIGER TALES: Tiger Woods had another 71 and was six shots behind in a tie for 29th.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Spieth hit 8-iron between the trees left of the 10th fairway to 15 feet for a birdie.

KEY STATISTIC: For the fourth straight year, Americans were in the lead at the British Open going into the weekend.

NOTEWORTHY: Dustin Johnson became the first No. 1 player to miss the cut in the British Open since Luke Donald in 2011.

QUOTEWORTHY: ”I’ve been called Dustin many times. I doubt he’s been called Zach that many times.” – Zach Johnson.

TELEVISION: Saturday, 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. (Golf Channel); 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (NBC Sports).