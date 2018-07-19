British Open at a glance

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) A brief look at Thursday’s first round of the British Open at Carnoustie Golf Links (all times EDT):

LEADING: Kevin Kisner had a 5-under 66.

TRAILING: Tony Finau, Erik Van Rooyen and Zander Lombard were at 67.

CONTENDING: Rory McIlroy, Danny Willett, Justin Thomas and Zach Johnson were among former major champions at 69.

STRUGGLING: World No. 1 Dustin Johnson made only one birdie and shot 76, his highest score at the British Open since his debut in 2009.

TIGER TALES: Tiger Woods opened with a 71 in his first British Open appearance since 2015.

TALE OF TWO NINES: Brooks Koepka made two double bogeys and shot 41 on the front nine. He made five birdies and shot 31 on the back nine.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, after getting out of a pot bunker in the 17th fairway, holed his third shot for eagle.

KEY STATISTIC: This was the eighth consecutive major dating to the 2014 British Open that Woods did not break par in the opening round.

NOTEWORTHY: Ten players failed to record a birdie, including Ernie Els, who still shot a 73.

QUOTEWORTHY: ”I was eight back after the U.S. Open. I’m not really concerned.” – U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka.

TELEVISION: Friday, 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Golf Channel).