A new tournament starts a big Ohio swing for golf

PGA TOUR

WORKDAY CHARITY OPEN

Site: Dublin, Ohio.

Course: Muirfield Village GC. Yardage: 7,456. Par: 72.

Purse: $6.2 million. Winner’s share: $1.11 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: New tournament.

FedEx Cup leader: Webb Simpson.

Last week: Bryson DeChambeau won the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Notes: This is the first of back-to-back weeks at Muirfield Village, the first time the PGA Tour has used the same course in consecutive weeks since 1957. … The Workday Charity Open is a one-time event that replaces the John Deere Classic for this year. The Deere opted to cancel the 2020 tournament. … Patrick Cantlay is in the field as the defending champion on the golf course but not the tournament. Cantlay is among those expected to play next week. … There will be no spectators allowed for the Workday Charity Open or the Memorial. … Jon Rahm is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 2. Five of the top 10 are playing, including Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed. … Tiger Woods, a five-time winner at Muirfield Village, is not playing. … Chase Koepka, a Monday qualifier at the Travelers Championship who chose to withdraw after being in close contact with a caddie who tested positive for the coronavirus, was added to the field. … Other Memorial winners in the field include Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Dufner, Matt Kuchar, Vijay Singh and Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker.

Next week: Memorial.

Online: www.pgatour.com