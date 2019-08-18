MUST SEE: Mike Brosseau walks it off in the 13th
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- AL East
- Detroit Tigers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- Mike Brosseau
- Mike Brosseau
- MLB
- Tampa Bay Rays
-
Mike Brosseau helps power the Tampa Bay Rays over the Detroit Tigers with first career walk-off hit in the 13th.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618