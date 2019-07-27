Blue Jays erase four-run ninth inning deficit, stun Rays with walk off HR in 12th
Video Details
Down four runs in the ninth, the Blue Jays stormed back behind homers from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Brandon Drury. Teoscar Hernandez delivered the knockout punch with a walk-off homer in the 12th, giving the Blue Jays a 10-9 win.
