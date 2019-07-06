WATCH: Nate Lowe smashes his first MLB Homer in Rays loss
Video Details
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Nate Lowe smashes his first career MLB home run to left center to tie the game in the bottom of the 4th inning.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618