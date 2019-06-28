WATCH: Miguel Rojas with 4 hits, including 3 doubles to tie a team record
Video Details
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Miami Marlins
- Miguel Rojas
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- Sandy Alcantara
- Washington Nationals
-
Miguel Rojas had four hits, including three doubles, despite the Miami Marlins’ loss to the Washington Nationals on Thursday night. Listen to Miguel Rojas elaborate on his performance and Sandy Alcantara’s start.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618