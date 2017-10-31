Jimbo Fisher says FSU got beat in all 3 phases by Boston College
Florida State Seminoles coach Jimbo Fisher says the team got bested in all three phases of the game Saturday in a disheartening loss to Boston College.
- ACC
- Boston College Eagles
- CFB
- FBS (I-A)
- Florida State Seminoles
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Seminoles
-
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Turnovers, 3-point shooting hurt Heat in loss to Timberwolves
10 hours ago
Miami Heat rookie Bam Adebayo records first double-double
10 hours ago
Heat's Erik Spoelstra: 'We need everyone to be on top of their game, contribute on the same night'
10 hours ago
Dion Waiters ties career high with 33 points in Heat's loss to Timberwolves
10 hours ago
James Reimer reacts to the loss against the Lightning
10 hours ago
Aaron Ekblad: 'We can't keep making the same mistakes'
10 hours ago
More FOX Sports Florida Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOW