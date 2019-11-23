Chase Young, ‘the best player in college football,’ should win the Heisman
After another dominant performance by Chase Young, both Brady Quinn and Urban Meyer agree the Ohio State Buckeyes defensive superstar belongs at the top of this year's Heisman Trophy list — with Quinn unequivocally stating that Young is the best player in college football and should win the award.
