Western Kentucky strikes twice in 4th, rallies to 31-26 win

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Gaej Walker rushed for 119 yards and his fourth-quarter touchdown capped a 31-26 win as Western Kentucky rallied past Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

The Hilltoppers (8-4, 6-2 Conference USA) trailed 20-17 entering the final period but wrapped two touchdowns around a Middle Tennessee fumble to claim the win. Ty Storey, who passed for 294 yards and two touchdowns, tossed a 3-yard pass to Quin Jernighan as the Hilltoppers leapt ahead 24-20 with 7:14 left.

Middle Tennessee had the ball for five plays before Damon Lowe recovered a fumble at the 44. Storey fired a 16-yard pass to Jahcour Pearson and also rushed for 16 yards quickly setting up a first-and-goal from the 7. Walker punched in from the 5, extending the WKU lead to 31-24.

The Blue Raiders (4-8, 3-5) fashioned a 78-yard drive in 12 plays capped by an 11-yard TD pass from Asher O’Hara to Ty Lee, getting as close as 31-26.

With 43 seconds left in the game, the Blue Raiders went for the onside kick, which was recovered by Western Kentucky’s Jeremiah Fails.

O’Hara was 18-for-33 passing for 301 yards and three TDs. He rushed for another 144 yards on 29 carries,