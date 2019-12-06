Week 15 college football picks against the spread, ranked in order of confidence | J-MAC’S CFB SUPER 6

Championship Weekend has been all about the favorites the last two years … with them absolutely dominating, going 10-0 straight up, and 8-2 against the spread. It’s a tiny sample size, but it illustrates one of the most difficult aspects of college football gambling: Trying to get into the psyche of 18-22 year olds.

The Oregon Ducks and Virginia Cavaliers have nothing to play for … there’s no chance at a playoff for them. Both will go to an exhibition bowl game (arguably Oregon heads to the prestigious Rose Bowl with a win), while their opponents – Utah and Clemson – have a shot at making it into the playoff with a win. How do you quantify that? Well, you can’t. It doesn’t mean Oregon and Virginia aren’t going to get off the bus … but what – if anything – does it mean?

You’ve even got my help! Let’s check out my picks for Championship Weekend:

Utah -6.5 at Oregon

Now folks, this is a tough one to gauge because you don’t know which Oregon team is going to show up to play. You can’t forget: They’ve got nothing to play for … no shot at the playoff. Utah – meanwhile – 8-0 against the spread in their last eight games.

I just have to take Utah in this spot. I know it’s a big number … especially big for a team that runs the football and emphasizes defense. But remember: Last year’s PAC-12 Championship where Washington beat Utah 10-3 – I just have to expect another low scoring game. But with the possibility of a playoff berth on the line, I think they are looking to impress the committee with a big win. Give me Utah favored by 6.5.

Clemson -28.5 vs. Virginia

We’ve got the ACC Championship and a Super 6! You just have to ask yourself: How can you bet against Clemson at this point? This team is unbelievable. For my money, they are the best team in the country. Don’t believe me? Trevor Lawrence has not thrown an interception since before Halloween … back on October 19th was his last one …. and three or more touchdowns in each of the last six games! They are 9-3 against the spread – best in the country. No question, I’ll lay the 28.5 and take Clemson to win easily against UVA in the Championship Game.

Ohio State at Wisconsin under 57

This is a must-watch Big 10 Championship on FOX … and to add to the fun, it’s a Super 6! It’s Ohio State – huge 16 point favorites over Wisconsin. And I don’t love a side here folks … it’s just too big a number, so I’m going to look at the total: 57. And again, this is way too high – these are two of the Top 10 defensive teams in the country.

Listen to this: Last time they met, it was only 10-0 Ohio State at halftime and the total landed on 45. I’ve got to go with the under. I like the Buckeyes to win – but I have a feeling this is going to be a close one. Remember: Two good defenses, and Wisconsin knows the secret to beating Ohio State … run the football. Give me the under here of 57.

Georgia +7 at LSU

We finish it off with the SEC Championship Game and a Super 6! I love LSU here. Come on – that is the only side you can play, and here’s why: The Tigers faced two Top 20 defenses and went over 500 yards both times … and over 40 points. They are just a juggernaut led by – future Heisman Trophy winner – Joe Burrow.

What is not to love about LSU in this spot? I know, I know, Georgia has a great defense … but they have not faced an offense of this caliber. Let me leave this here: LSU is second in the country in scoring and second in the country in yards per play. There’s no other move – take LSU favored by seven.