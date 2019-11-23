Week 13 college football picks against the spread, ranked in order of confidence | J-MAC’S CFB SUPER 6

Welcome to Week 13 – can you believe it? It’ll be bowl games before you know it … but in the meantime, I’m making my picks for the Saturday slate and some Super 6 games too. Don’t forget, you can download the FOX Sports Super 6 app, make your picks and watch the games. Get all six right, and you could win $250,000 – it’s as easy as that!

We’ve got some big spreads this week … but you know what they say: High risk, high reward. I’m feeling confident in my picks this week. As bowl game season nears, the name of the game changes – teams start to develop a strategy. Option 1: You coast … you’ve won six. You’re in and skate through the rest of the schedule. Option 2: You’re in … but you’ve still got something to prove. What bowl game will it be? What if you have a shot at the CFP? Option 3: You’re a powerhouse and will dominate because that’s just who you are. There are no exceptions. Option 4: You’re done. Season’s over, might as well go home … but you can’t. So you show up, kind of?

With all these options on the table, let’s see what teams I’ve picked on my plate.

LSU -27.5 vs. Arkansas (1st half)

Folks, this is the biggest spread in an SEC game since 1980. Now I think that’s just too big to take for the game … but I’m going to go with LSU in the first half. I love LSU to just brutally steamroll one of the worst defenses in the country – they are 108th defensively. They just fired their head coach. If you’ve been following college football even a little bit you’d know LSU is a powerhouse … No. 2 scoring in the country. This is easy: LSU blows them out and covers in the first half.

Ohio State -11 vs. Penn State

Ohio State has dominated Penn State in recent years … winning six of the last seven – although Penn State has covered the last three in the series. But you’ve got to remember folks: That was with Trace McSorley at quarterback, not with Sean Clifford. Clifford’s been good … but in the two games against ranked opponents, he’s really struggled. I’ve got to go with Ohio State here. Chase Young – their star defender – he’s back. They are gearing up for next weekend’s huge rivalry showdown with Michigan, and I think they blow through Penn State this weekend.

I like Iowa here. I know, I know – it’s a big number for a weak offense, but remember: Illinois got their sixth win … that huge comeback win against Michigan State. They are guaranteed to go bowling – they know that. I just don’t know if they’re as focused here going on the road against that tough Iowa defense: Top 20 defensively in the country. Iowa is just going to take control here – give me the Hawkeyes covering 15 at home against Illinois.

Tenneesee +3.5 at Missouri

And we’ve got another Super 6! There’s been a lot line movement on this one folks. Missouri was favored by seven earlier this week, now it’s down to 3.5 … and I’m all over Tennessee here. I just love the trajectory of the Vols. Remember: They started 1-4. We were all waiting to hear when the coach would be fired … but he’s really turned it around this season. They need one more win for a bowl game, and I think they get it against Missouri. Meanwhile, the Tigers, they’ve scored six points in their last two games -that’s what I call struggling. Give me Tennessee getting 3.5 on the road.

Texas A&M +12.5 at Georgia

Texas A&M travels to Georgia … important note: Georgia is already locked into the SEC Championship Game, and they have a big rivalry game next week against Georgia Tech. I just have this sneaky feeling … off the Auburn win there’s going to be letdown here. I think they let Texas A&M hang around just enough to cover. I’ll take Kellen Mond and A&M covering 12.5 at Georgia.

Oregon -14.0 at Arizona State

Oregon travels to Tempe to take on a struggling Arizona State squad – they’ve lost four in a row. Oregon, meanwhile, has won nine straight since losing their season opener. This one is a no-brainer … you’ve got to go with the Ducks, and here’s why: Oregon could be headed to the college football playoff – they just need to win out and impress the committee (so they don’t try to crowbar underserving Alabama in there). I think Oregon shows up and shows off … I’ll take them favored by 14.5.