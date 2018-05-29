Syracuse adds graduate transfer OL Koda Martin

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) Syracuse has added offensive lineman Koda Martin to the roster.

Coach Dino Babers said Tuesday that Martin is enrolled and eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer from Texas A&M.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Martin appeared in 13 games for the Aggies last season, starting all but two at left tackle for an offense that averaged nearly 390 yards.

Martin is Babers’ son-in-law, and Martin’s father, Kirk Martin, is in his first season as the Orange quarterbacks coach.

