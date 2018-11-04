Saturday’s best

STARS

—Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, rushed for 208 yards and three TDs to help the Badgers run away from Rutgers for a 31-17 win.

—Ross Comis, UMass, threw for a career-best 540 yards and accounted for six TDs in a 62-59 triple overtime victory over Liberty.

—Reggie Corbin, Illinois, rushed for 213 yards and two TDs and became the first Illini player to rush for two 70-yard-plus touchdowns in a single game since 1944 in a 55-31 win over Minnesota.

—Ryan Boyle, Indiana State, had seven touchdowns, including a 3-yard scoring pass to Dante Hendrix in triple overtime, in a 51-48 win over South Dakota.

—Will Grier, West Virginia, threw for 346 yards and three TDs to send the 12th-ranked Mountaineers to a 42-41 win over No. 15 Texas.

—N’Keal Harry, Arizona State, caught nine passes for 161 yards and three touchdowns to help the Sun Devils beat No. 16 Utah 38-20.

—Travis Etienne, Clemson, ran for 153 yards and two TDs in the No. 2 Tigers’ 77-16 dismantling of Louisville.

—Tom Stewart, Harvard, passed for 393 yards and a school record-tying five as the Crimson rolled to a 52-18 victory over Columbia.

—D’Andre Swift, Georgia, ran for a career-high 156 yards and two TDs to help the No. 6 Bulldogs beat No. 11 Kentucky 34-17.

—Griffin O’Connor, Yale, threw for 436 yards and four TDs in a 46-16 win over Brown.

—Isaiah Ifanse, Montana State, ran for 227 yards to set a school freshman record and had three TDs in a 49-42 win over Cal Poly.

—Jimmie Robinson, Bethune-Cookman, rushed for 208 yards and three TDs in a 30-28 win over Morgan State.

—Dalton Sneed, Montana, passed for 323 yards and five TDs in a 57-14 win over Southern Utah.

—Jaylan Thomas, Elon, ran for 222 yards in a 24-21 win over Rhode Island.