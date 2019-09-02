North Carolina State WR Riley out for season with torn ACL

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State receiver C.J. Riley will miss the rest of the season after tearing a knee ligament on a special teams play.

Coach Dave Doeren said Monday that Riley tore his left anterior cruciate ligament during the Wolfpack’s 34-6 victory over East Carolina.

The junior was injured while covering a punt late in the first quarter. He lunged to tackle returner Tyler Snead but missed and immediately grabbed his knee in pain.

Riley caught 28 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns last season and was being counted upon to help replace Kelvin Harmon and Jakobi Meyers.

Freshman Devin Carter was listed as the starter on the depth chart for this week’s game against Western Carolina.