No. 9 Stanford faces UC Davis without RB Bryce Love

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Ninth-ranked Stanford will be without running back Bryce Love when facing UC Davis on Saturday.

UC Davis may be scoring 49 points and averaging more than 500 yards on offense, but the Aggies also allow nearly 30 points and more than 430 yards.

Love apparently suffered an undisclosed injury late in the 17-3 win against USC last week. He also missed 1 1/2 games last season with an ankle injury.

If Stanford can hold the Trojans to three points, what does that mean for the Aggies? When the teams last met in 2014, Stanford walked away with a 45-0 victory in an 8-5 season.

The 2005 loss to the Aggies is a relic from the days Stanford suffered through seven straight losing seasons.

UC Davis’ offensive line will need to contain Stanford’s front seven. If the Aggies cannot establish the run, they are in for a long day. Stanford has already recorded nine sacks for a loss of 73 yards. On the other side, Stanford’s offensive line has given up one sack.

Aggies junior quarterback Jake Maier has a rating of 131.10 after two games, but he has yet to face a talented secondary, which was bolstered by the return of Stanford safety Elijah Holder. Stanford recorded 11 pass break ups against USC.

Here are a few things to know ahead of the game between Stanford and UC Davis, which is 2-0 for the first time since 2004 and ranked (No. 24 in the FCS) for the first time in program history:

EARLY START

Stanford coach David Shaw has always been an advocate for afternoon starts, and he’s enjoying the prospects of the early start.

“I don’t mind getting up and getting ready to go,” he said. “I’ll take an early game any time.”

TIGHT END

Stanford tight end Kaden Smith insists he prefers blocking to pass catching.

“All the way up to high school, people said I’d be playing left tackle,” he said. “I enjoy tight end because you can do it all on the field — block and run routes.”

WIDE RECEIVING

Stanford wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside had a career day in the win over San Diego State in Week 1 and followed with a decent effort against the Trojans. He’s tall, quick and can outjump most defensive backs. Receiver Trenton Irwin is a versatile possession receiver, capable of catching the ball and making blocks downfield.

NOTES: Stanford WR Connor Wedington, OLB Curtis Robinson, OL Walker Little and S Brandon Simmons are out. …Fifth-year C Jesse Burkett has been cleared to play. …In 2005, when the Aggies beat Stanford, they also beat the Cardinal in men’s basketball and baseball in the same academic year.