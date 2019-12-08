No. 21 Navy to match up with Kansas State in Liberty Bowl

Kansas State (8-4, Big 12) vs. No. 21 Navy (9-2, American Athletic Conference), Dec. 31, 3:45 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Memphis, Tennessee

TOP PLAYERS

Kansas State: DE Wyatt Hubert, 12 ½ tackles for loss, 7 sacks

Navy: QB Malcolm Perry, 238 carries for 1,500 yards and 19 TDs. 43 of 79 passing for 1,027 yards with 6 TDs and 3 INTs.

NOTABLE

Kansas State: The Wildcats improved from 5-7 last year to 8-4 in the debut season of coach Chris Klieman, who came to Kansas State after leading North Dakota State to four Football Championship Subdivision titles. Kansas State handed No. 4 Oklahoma its only loss of the season.

Navy: The Midshipmen improved from 3-10 last season to 9-2 this year heading into its regular-season finale Saturday against Army. Navy’s only losses are to No. 14 Notre Dame and No. 15 Memphis. Navy averages 360.82 yards rushing per game – 49 more than any other Football Bowl Subdivision team.

LAST TIME

This will be the first meeting between these two teams.

BOWL HISTORY

Kansas State: Second appearance in the Liberty Bowl, 22nd bowl appearance overall. Kansas State owns a 9-12 bowl record and lost 45-23 to Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl on Jan. 2, 2016.

Navy: Second appearance in the Liberty Bowl, 24th bowl appearance overall. Navy owns a 11-11-1 bowl record and lost 31-28 to Ohio State in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 30, 1981.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25