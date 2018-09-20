No. 16 UCF looks to extend nation’s longest winning streak

Florida Atlantic (2-1) at No. 16 UCF (2-0), Friday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN).

Line: UCF by 13½.

Series record: UCF leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

UCF looks to extend the nation’s longest winning streak to 16 games. Victory would keep Knights, who went 13-0 a year ago, on course to once again be part of the debate about who deserves berths in the College Football Playoff. FAU opened the season with the same goal, but the Owls‘ chances of forcing their way into the conversation took a severe hit with a lopsided loss at Oklahoma.

KEY MATCHUP

Explosive UCF offense led by QB McKenzie Milton against FAU defense spearheaded by LB Azeez Al-Shaair. The Knights are averaging 609 yards per game total offense and have scored 30-plus points in every game during their school-record winning streak.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

FAU: RB Devin Singletary, who rushed for 1,920 yards and scored 32 touchdowns last season, is 379 yards breaking the Owls’ career rushing record held by Alfred Morris. He’s coming off a five-TD performance against Bethune-Cookman and has seven TDs in the first three games. Redshirt-freshman QB Chris Robison has thrown for 799 yards and four TDs, while leading receiver Jovon Durante has 23 receptions for 298 yards and two TDs.

UCF: Milton, who finished eighth in last year’s Heisman Trophy voting, has thrown for 589 yards, six TDs and three interceptions during the Knights’ 2-0 start. He has a talented group of receivers that include Tre Nixon (eight catches, 154 yards, 2 TDs), Gabriel Davis (15-151, 2 TDs) and Dredrick Snelson (11-135, 0 TDs).

FACTS & FIGURES

UCF climbed two spots in the AP Top 25 despite not playing last weekend because their scheduled game at North Carolina was cancelled due to Hurricane Florence. … It’s just second meeting between the Owls and Knights. UCF won 33-29 in 2003. … FAU’s 63-14 season-opening loss at Oklahoma stopped a 10-game winning streak. The Owls rebounded to beat Air Force and Bethune-Cookman.