No. 1 LSU visits No. 2 Alabama in SEC West/playoff showdown

No. 1 LSU (8-0, 4-0 SEC, No. 2 CFP) at No. 2 Alabama (8-0, 5-0, No. 3), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT (CBS).

Line: Alabama by 5 1/2.

Series record: Alabama leads 53-25-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

SEC West supremacy. Playoff standing. The Tigers, trying to snap an eight-game skid against the Crimson Tide, have already beaten three Top 10 teams. That resume means a loss wouldn’t necessarily derail their playoff hopes. Alabama doesn’t have that margin for error since Nick Saban’s team hasn’t faced a team that’s currently ranked.

KEY MATCHUP

Alabama’s young defense against QB Joe Burrow and LSU’s offense. The Tide still has the league’s No. 2 scoring defense despite a heavier-than-usual reliance on freshmen but it hasn’t faced an offense like LSU’s. The Tigers are averaging 377.6 passing yards, easily a league high. Alabama has standout cornerbacks in Trevon Diggs and Patrick Surtain Jr., along with safety Xavier McKinney.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

LSU: Burrow’s 2,805 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes both rank second nationally and his arsenal includes the league’s co-leader in catches per game (Justin Jefferson) and leader in yards per game (Ja’Marr Chase).

Alabama: Tagovailoa is described as “a game-time decision” with a high ankle sprain that sidelined him for the Arkansas game. Though backup Mac Jones was solid in his absence, Alabama could have a hard time keeping up with Burrow & Co. without a healthy Tagovailoa.

FACTS & FIGURES

This is the 13th consecutive meeting where both teams come in ranked, including seven Top 10 clashes. … The Tigers have won seven of their last eight games against Top 10 teams, with the only loss coming 29-0 against Alabama last season. … LSU coach Ed Orgeron is 0-6 against the Tide, with three losses at LSU and three at Mississippi. … Alabama has won 31 straight games at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The last loss came to Mississippi in 2015. … Saban’s 24 wins over Top 5 teams is the most of any college football coach. He is 24-13, a .649 winning percentage. … LSU is off to its first 8-0 start since 2011 and fifth overall. The others came in 1908, 1958, 1973, and 2011.