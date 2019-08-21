Joel Klatt gets you ready for the 2019 college football season

After a seemingly endless Spring and Summer, it’s finally time once again for the return of college football. The CFB gridiron slate will return this coming weekend, and Joel Klatt is here with a brief, informative primer on the players to get acquainted with before the season begins.

The past two years of the NFL Draft have seen a bevy of well-known CFB quarterbacks make the leap to the pros, including Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones, and Dwayne Haskins, so you’d be forgiven if you weren’t aware which QBs are currently top of the class in the NCAA. Not the top NFL prospects at QB, just the best quarterbacks in the

Here are Joel Klatt’s picks for the top five quarterbacks heading into the 2019 CFB season. Not the top NFL prospects at QB, mind you – the best college quarterbacks in the nation.

The 2018 stats for each of those picks:

1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson: 3,280 passing yards, 30 TD, 4 INT, 65.2% completion rate.

2. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama: 3,944 passing yards, 43 YD (T-3rd), 6 INT, 69.0% completion rate.

3. Justin Herbert, Oregon: 3,151 passing yards, 29 TD, 8 INT, 59.4% completion rate.

4. Sam Ehlinger, Texas: 3,292 passing yards, 25 TD, 5 INT, 64.7% completion rate.

5. Jake Fromm, Georgia: 2,749 passing yards, 30 TD, 6 INT, 67.3% completion rate.

And for other position players in the Power 5, check out Joel’s most underrated player in each conference:

And their 2018 stats:

ACC: AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College – 1,108 rushing yards, 227 carries, 10 TD, 4.9 average YPC.

B1G: AJ Epenesa, DE, Iowa – 37 tackles, 21 solo tackles, 10.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles.

BIG 12: Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State – 740 rushing yards, 124 carries, 7 TD, 6.0 average YPC.

PAC 12: Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State – 1,642 rushing yards (T-3rd), 300 carries, 16 TD, 5.5 average YPC.

SEC: Ke’Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt – 1,244 rushing yards, 157 carries, 12 TD, 7.9 average YPC.

But what about the teams that are going to look the best on the field as they vie for a trip to the CFB Playoff? Look no further than Joel’s personal top five favorite uniforms:

The 2019 college football season gets underway on Saturday, August 24. The kickoff game pitting Florida against Miami airs live from Orlando on ESPN starting at 7 p.m. ET.