Hampton moving to the Big South

(STATS) – Hampton University will leave the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference to join the Big South as a full member beginning with the 2018-19 academic year.

University officials announced the move at a news conference on the Virginia campus Thursday.

All but one of Hampton’s 17 varsity sports (men’s lacrosse) is sponsored by the Big South. The Pirates’ football program will begin play in its new conference no later than the 2019 season.

“Hampton’s rich history and tradition both athletically and academically aligns perfectly with the ideals and core values of the Big South Conference,” said Mary Grant, the Big South president and UNC Asheville’s chancellor.

Hampton, which has an enrollment of 4,768 and is celebrating its 150th year, is one of the nation’s most academically prestigious historically black colleges and universities. It will join the Big South on July 1 and become its first HBCU, moving the conference to 12 full-time members and eventually eight in football. While Liberty football will depart after this season, Campbell is joining the Big South next year followed by associate member North Alabama in 2019.

Said Hampton president Dr. William R. Harvey: “Institutions in the Big South are located in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina, which means that our student athletes will spend less time traveling and more time in classes on campus. This keeps the proper focus on academics, which is our chief reason for being. The smaller geographic footprint will also reduce travel expenses. Another important consideration is the large number of alumni located in the Big South region.”